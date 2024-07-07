Samiti demands effective implementation of provisions of Article 371 (J) of the Constitution

The Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti has decided to hold a meeting of the elected representatives and Ministers from the Kalyana Karnataka region in Bengaluru and meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through a delegation consisting of Ministers, legislators from the region and members of the samiti seeking effective implementation of the provisions of the Article 371 (J) of the Constitution and the extending of all benefits due to the people of the Kalyana Karnataka region as provisioned in the Article 371 (J) of the Constitution.

Chairing a high-level core committee meeting of the samiti in Kalaburagi on Sunday, honorary president Basavaraj Deshmukh and president Lakshman Dasti said that a delegation of the samiti would be visiting Bengaluru during the ensuing session of the Legislative Assembly to organise the meeting. Ministers and legislators elected from the Kalyana Karnataka region would be apprised of the concerted attempts made by vested interests in Old Mysore and Kittur Karnataka regions to subvert the implementation of the provisions of the Article 371 (J) and deny the reservation rights in the field of education and employment enshrined in the Article 371 (J) and need for their urgent intervention.

Mr. Deshmukh said that later, a delegation consisting of the Ministers and legislators of the Kalyana Karnataka region would meet the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, on the need for effective implementation of the provisions of the Article 371 (J) and also to remove all the hurdles in the form stays provided by the different courts on the rules and regulations particularly in extending reservation in the field of education and employment in the areas other than Kalyana Karnataka region.

Awareness campaign

He said that a massive awareness campaign would also be taken up by the samiti in all educational institutions across Kalyana Karnataka by a team of experts. It would also hold a seminar on the need for effective implementation of the Article 371 (J) provisions and AICC president and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge would be invited to inaugurate it.

Basavaraj Konnur, considered an expert on the provisions in Article 371 (J), said that there was an urgent need for the constitution of a tribunal as per the rules and regulations of the Article 371 (J) for adjudication of all the disputes arising out in the implementation of the provisions and the ruling of the tribunal should be final. He also said that the upper age limit for the recruitment of the candidates from the Hyderabad Karnataka region should also be increased and provision to provide grace marks to the students from the Kalyana Karnataka region as per the rules and regulations of the Article 371 (J) should be implemented immediately.

Samiti Core Committee members including Razak Ustad, Prof.R K Hudgi, Prof. Gulshetty, Prof Shenkrappa Hatti and others were present.

