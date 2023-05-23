ADVERTISEMENT

Samiti demands at least eight Ministerial berths for Kalyana Karnataka region

May 23, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalyana Karnataka Janapara Sangharsha Samiti has demanded that the newly formed Siddaramaiah-led Congress government induct at least eight legislators from Kalyana Karnataka region into the Cabinet.

Samiti president Laxman Dasti, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that the Congress government should give equal representation to Kalyana Karnataka region in the Cabinet.

At least eight elected representatives from the seven districts of the region should be inducted into the Cabinet, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the previous BJP government of changing the rule to appoint any legislator from Kalyana Karnataka as chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), Mr. Dasti urged the Congress government to repeal the amendment and allow for the appointment of only a Cabinet-rank Minister who acts as the in-charge of any district in the region as the KKRDB chairman.

Mr. Dasti also emphasised the need for a 10-year action plan for the region to do away with regional disparities by taking up development works in order to achieve a balanced economic growth.

He also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to create a Ministry for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

With no roadmap for sustainable development aimed at generation of employment opportunities, the region cannot be developed, he said.

The samiti also demanded that the State government fill posts lying vacant in various departments in the region for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US