Samiti demands at least eight Ministerial berths for Kalyana Karnataka region

May 23, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalyana Karnataka Janapara Sangharsha Samiti has demanded that the newly formed Siddaramaiah-led Congress government induct at least eight legislators from Kalyana Karnataka region into the Cabinet.

Samiti president Laxman Dasti, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that the Congress government should give equal representation to Kalyana Karnataka region in the Cabinet.

At least eight elected representatives from the seven districts of the region should be inducted into the Cabinet, he added.

Accusing the previous BJP government of changing the rule to appoint any legislator from Kalyana Karnataka as chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), Mr. Dasti urged the Congress government to repeal the amendment and allow for the appointment of only a Cabinet-rank Minister who acts as the in-charge of any district in the region as the KKRDB chairman.

Mr. Dasti also emphasised the need for a 10-year action plan for the region to do away with regional disparities by taking up development works in order to achieve a balanced economic growth.

He also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to create a Ministry for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

With no roadmap for sustainable development aimed at generation of employment opportunities, the region cannot be developed, he said.

The samiti also demanded that the State government fill posts lying vacant in various departments in the region for years.