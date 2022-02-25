Samiti demands arrest of rape accused

Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has demanded the immediate arrest of an accused in a case of rape of a 35-year-old Dalit woman at Chandapur village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Samiti State Vice-President Nagappa Tiger, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that the accused, Praveen Kote, a bus conductor attached to Humnabad Depot in Bidar district, raped and threatened to kill the woman.

The victim met the accused while she was travelling from Mannaekhelli village in Bidar to Chandapur village on January 21 this year. Mr. Kote, the accused, who was on duty on the same bus, tried to befriend the victim. He also tried to get her contact number and residential address.

The victim lodged a complaint against Praveen Kote at Chincholi Police Station on February 13. She has in the complaint stated that the accused followed her and reached her house in Chandapur the very next day. She said that the accused came to her house on January 29 and February 5 again and forcibly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences, if she were to reveal the incidents.

The samiti, in a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.