Samiti criticises State government’s decision to use SCP/TSP funds for guarantee schemes

The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of diverting a major portion of Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCP/TSP) funds allocated for development of SCs/STs, towards implementing the five guarantees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samiti State Convener Arjun Bhadre, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, demanded that the government roll back the decision of utilising the SCP/TSP funds for the five guarantee schemes in the State. As the State government had scrapped section 7(D) of the SCP/STP Act, the government should also scrap section 7(C) to check the diversion of SCT/TSP funds, he urged.

Like the BJP-led government at Centre, the Siddaramaiah-led State government was also attempting to undermine Dalits and minorities by snatching funds allocated to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes that was meant to ensure that these backward communities get additional funds besides the routine funds for welfare schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the Congress of utilising the Backward Classes, Dalits and Minorities as a votebank and neglecting them after assuming power, Mr. Bhadre said that the funds that were meant for implementing the welfare programmes for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, are being used to benefit the people across the State through guarantee programmes..

In the 2024-25 State Budget, the State government allocated ₹39,121.46 crore towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes; of this, the government decided to divert ₹14,282 crore towards implementing guarantee schemes.

Similarly, in the 2023-24 State budget, a sum of ₹34,294 crore was allocated for SCP/TSP, of which nearly ₹11,000 crore (including ₹7,570 crore from SCP and ₹3,430 crore from TSP) was diverted towards guarantee schemes, he added.

Protest on July 22

Mr. Bhadre said that samiti would stage a protest march in Kalaburagi on July 22 and submit a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister urging him to withdraw the decision of diverting SCP/TSP funds for the guarantee schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.