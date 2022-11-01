Samiti continues to demand statehood for Kalyana Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
November 01, 2022 19:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Kalyana Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti being detained in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

An attempt to hoist a flag seeking statehood for Kalyana Karnataka region, by members of the Kalyana Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti, was foiled by the police in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Around 20 members of the samiti, led by M.S. Patil Naribol, took out a protest march carrying portraits of the late leaders, Vaijnath Patil and Umesh Katti, who were at the forefront of an agitation for a separate State.

They tried to hoist the flag by breaking the police cordon at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk. However, they were stopped by the police personnel and prevented from hoisting the flag, bearing the map of seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters demanded that the State government create a separate State carved out of the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region on the lines of Telangana State.

Mr. Naribol alleged that injustice was meted out to Kalyana Karnataka in taking up development works by successive governments and making it a separate State is the only way to ensure development, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The members of the organisations were detained by the police and released later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app