Samiti continues to demand statehood for Kalyana Karnataka

An attempt to hoist a flag seeking statehood for Kalyana Karnataka region, by members of the Kalyana Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti, was foiled by the police in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Around 20 members of the samiti, led by M.S. Patil Naribol, took out a protest march carrying portraits of the late leaders, Vaijnath Patil and Umesh Katti, who were at the forefront of an agitation for a separate State.

They tried to hoist the flag by breaking the police cordon at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk. However, they were stopped by the police personnel and prevented from hoisting the flag, bearing the map of seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka.

The protesters demanded that the State government create a separate State carved out of the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region on the lines of Telangana State.

Mr. Naribol alleged that injustice was meted out to Kalyana Karnataka in taking up development works by successive governments and making it a separate State is the only way to ensure development, he added.

The members of the organisations were detained by the police and released later.