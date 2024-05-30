GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samiti condemns Hasiru Prathistana’s call to protest against quota under Article 371(J)

It will organise a counter agitation in Kalaburagi tomorrow

Published - May 30, 2024 10:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Founder-president of the Horata Samiti Lakshman Dasti and president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Shashil G. Namoshi addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Founder-president of the Horata Samiti Lakshman Dasti and president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Shashil G. Namoshi addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Condemning the call given by Hasiru Prathishtana to hold a protest against separate reservation in promotions for Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, members of the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti, the heads of various education institutions and the public representatives from the region will stage a protest in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Founder-president of the Horata Samiti Lakshman Dasti and president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) Shashil G. Namoshi addressing presspersons here on Thursday said that after two-and-a-half decades of struggle special status under Article 371(J) was accorded for the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Namoshi said that the effort was made for the first time by the State government in 1991 to provide financial assistance to the Kalyana Karnataka region (formerly known as Hyderabad Karnataka region). In 1992, the Hyderabad Karnataka Area Development Board (now known as Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board) was established by the State government to focus on comprehensive development of the region comprising six districts, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari and Koppal.

The High Power Committee on Redressal of Regional Imbalances (popularly known as Nanjundappa Committee) constituted by the State government submitted its report in 2002, which assessed the development level of various taluks based on 35 socio-economic indicators. The committee also prepared a Comprehensive Composite Development Index (CCDI) that identified 114 backward taluks in the State.

As per the CCDI, the Kalyana Karnataka region had 28 backward taluks (90%) of which 21 are the most backward. Comparatively, Bengaluru division has only 65% of backward taluks, Mysuru division with 50% of backward taluks and Belagavi division 65% of backward taluks. Activists and political leaders cutting across party lines have played a vital role in bringing an amendment to Article 371(J) of the Constitution which will provide special reservation in employment and education in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Dasti said that some vested interests under the banner of Hasiru Pratishthana are deliberately trying to mislead the people of 24 districts. He said that the Hasiru Prathistana’s demand for reconsideration of Article 371(J) itself is unconstitutional.

The Hasiru Pratishthana has called for a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday and to counter the agitation, the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti and various educational institutions have planned to organise an agitation in Kalaburagi city on the same day Mr. Dasti said.

Activist R.K. Hudgi, Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha secretary Basavaraj Deshmukh and Karnataka People’s Education Society secretary Shantappa Suran were present.

