Samiti condemns death of Dalit student in Rajasthan

Demanded Rajasthan government to seize property of accused teacher

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 23, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the beating up of nine-year-old Dalit boy by a teacher for allegedly touching a pot of drinking water in Jaloredistrict of Rajasthan, the Kalaburagi district unit of Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti demanded stringent action against the teacher.

Arjun Bhadre, State convener of the samiti addressing press conference on Tuesday expressed anguish over atrocities against Dalits and deprived sections of society. He said that cases of atrocities against Dalits have been on the rise in the last few years but most such incidents go unreported. He alleged that the consecutive governments had failed to protect rights granted to Dalits by the Constitution.

The samiti also demanded the resignation of the Rajasthan Education Minister and the seizure of the property of the accused teacher for his inhuman act towards a student.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The samiti would stage a protest in Kalaburagi city on August 29, and submit a memorandum addressed to President, demanding stringent action against the teacher.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
dalits
social issues (general)
death
crime
Gulbarga
Rajasthan

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app