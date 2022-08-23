Samiti condemns death of Dalit student in Rajasthan

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the beating up of nine-year-old Dalit boy by a teacher for allegedly touching a pot of drinking water in Jaloredistrict of Rajasthan, the Kalaburagi district unit of Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti demanded stringent action against the teacher.

Arjun Bhadre, State convener of the samiti addressing press conference on Tuesday expressed anguish over atrocities against Dalits and deprived sections of society. He said that cases of atrocities against Dalits have been on the rise in the last few years but most such incidents go unreported. He alleged that the consecutive governments had failed to protect rights granted to Dalits by the Constitution.

The samiti also demanded the resignation of the Rajasthan Education Minister and the seizure of the property of the accused teacher for his inhuman act towards a student.



The samiti would stage a protest in Kalaburagi city on August 29, and submit a memorandum addressed to President, demanding stringent action against the teacher.