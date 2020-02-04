Karnataka

Sami Sabinsa Group to invest ₹600cr in Hassan to set up manufacturing facility

A nutraceuticals and cosmeceutical firm, Sami Sabinsa Group, is all set to invest ₹600 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Hassan. For this, the company has acquired 25.2 acres of land from KIADB, said its founder and chairman Dr. Muhammed Majeed.

‌In the first phase, an Active Nutraceutical Ingredients manufacturing unit with an annual production capacity of 300 tonnes would be set up by 2021, he said. ‌The company said its expansion in Karnataka would create 400 additional jobs.

“The new unit when operational will play a pivotal role in boosting our exports further and help us to double our revenues,” added Dr. Majeed.

