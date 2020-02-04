Sami Sabinsa Group to invest ₹600cr in Hassan to set up manufacturing facility

A nutraceuticals and cosmeceutical firm, Sami Sabinsa Group, is all set to invest ₹600 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Hassan. For this, the company has acquired 25.2 acres of land from KIADB, said its founder and chairman Dr. Muhammed Majeed.
In the first phase, an Active Nutraceutical Ingredients manufacturing unit with an annual production capacity of 300 tonnes would be set up by 2021, he said. The company said its expansion in Karnataka would create 400 additional jobs.
“The new unit when operational will play a pivotal role in boosting our exports further and help us to double our revenues,” added Dr. Majeed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.