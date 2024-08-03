‘Same Same but Different’, a play by Mumbai artists, will be staged in Shivamogga on August 18

The popular play “Same Same But Different”, a production of Tamaasha Theatre in Mumbai, will be staged at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira in Shivamogga on August 18 at 6.30 p.m.

Sahyadri Ranga Taranga and Dakshina Bharata Samskruthika Sangha of Shivamogga have jointly organised the play, directed by Sapan Saran.

H.S. Nagabhushan of Sahyadri Ranga Taranga, said the musical play with only two actors had seen successful shows across the country. Jahnvi Shrimankar and Kailash Waghmare, the two performers from different backgrounds, share their stories along with music from different traditions that include folk, classical, popular cinema and political.

“The play has won many hearts across the country. We have organized the show so that theatre-lovers of Shivamogga can enjoy this play,” he said.

Kantesh Kadaramandalagi, also a theatre director, said that for the first time, Tamaasha Theatre would be staging their play in Shivamogga. “This is a rare opportunity for the people of Hassan,” he said.

The tickets for the show are priced at ₹250 and ₹100.

