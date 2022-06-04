Same poem in Class III and IV textbooks

June 04, 2022 22:46 IST

Rohith Chakrathirtha’s textbook revision committee is faced with another controversy, with the same poem in Class III and Class IV Kannada textbooks. The poem, “Baaviyalli Chandra”, by B.M. Sharma, is found in both Class III textbook ‘Kali Nali Kannada’ and Class IV ‘Savi Kannada’. The earlier textbook revision committee, headed by Prof. Baragur Ramchandrappa, had prescribed it for Class III students, which is now prescribed for both them as well as Class IV students.