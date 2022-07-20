Sambra Road to be developed to ensure better connectivity

Project will help ease traffic and also expand Belagavi city, says Minister Karjol

The State government plans to improve the road connecting Belagavi to Sambra village to ensure better connectivity between the city and the airport.

“We want to make it a multi lane highway, either a four-lane or a six-lane one,’’ district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was addressing officers at the quarterly development review meeting.

He sought details from officers about the estimated cost of the project.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that six laning will cost ₹112 crore while four laning will incur an expenditure of ₹84 crore.

Mr. Karjol then asked officials to prepare a detailed project report and submit it to the State government. The government will approve the proposal as it will help ease traffic and expand the city towards Bagalkot Road, he said.

The Sambra Road stretch is part of the Raichur-Bachi highway. It is a two-lane road now.