GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Samata Sena seeks action against Neha’s father

It alleged that Niranjan Hiremath obtained a Scheduled Caste certificate for his daughter

Published - June 01, 2024 09:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the investigation into the murder of student Neha Hiremath is nearing completion, an allegation that her father, Niranjan Hiremath, obtained a Scheduled Caste certificate for her in Bengaluru has cropped up with the Samata Sena and other Dalit organisations seeking criminal action against him.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on behalf of the sena and the federation of various Dalit organisations, Gurunath Ullikashi has sought action against Mr. Niranjan Hiremath, Congress municipal councillor.

In the letter, Mr. Ullikashi has urged the State government and the Chief Minister to immediately cancel the Scheduled Caste certificate (Beda Jangama) issued to Neha Hiremath in Bengaluru and file a criminal case against Mr. Niranjan Hiremath.

In the letter, he said that while it was known that Mr. Niranjan Hiremath belonged to the Jangama sect among the Veerashaiva Lingayats, he had created fake documents to get an SC (Beda Jangama) certificate issued to his daughter. “What is astonishing is that the SC certificate has been issued in Bengaluru South taluk, whereas Neha was a resident of Bidnal in Hubballi,” he has said.

Mr. Ullikashi has demanded immediate cancellation of the certificate issued and the filing of a criminal case against Mr. Niranjan Hiremath.

Related Topics

Hubli

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.