Samata Sena seeks action against Neha’s father

Even as the investigation into the murder of student Neha Hiremath is nearing completion, an allegation that her father, Niranjan Hiremath, obtained a Scheduled Caste certificate for her in Bengaluru has cropped up with the Samata Sena and other Dalit organisations seeking criminal action against him.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on behalf of the sena and the federation of various Dalit organisations, Gurunath Ullikashi has sought action against Mr. Niranjan Hiremath, Congress municipal councillor.

In the letter, Mr. Ullikashi has urged the State government and the Chief Minister to immediately cancel the Scheduled Caste certificate (Beda Jangama) issued to Neha Hiremath in Bengaluru and file a criminal case against Mr. Niranjan Hiremath.

In the letter, he said that while it was known that Mr. Niranjan Hiremath belonged to the Jangama sect among the Veerashaiva Lingayats, he had created fake documents to get an SC (Beda Jangama) certificate issued to his daughter. “What is astonishing is that the SC certificate has been issued in Bengaluru South taluk, whereas Neha was a resident of Bidnal in Hubballi,” he has said.

Mr. Ullikashi has demanded immediate cancellation of the certificate issued and the filing of a criminal case against Mr. Niranjan Hiremath.