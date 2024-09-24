Samata Sena condemns Hindutva outfits for opposing canteen coming up on graveyard land in Hubballi

Samata Sena and a federation of various Dalit organisations and associations have alleged that Sri Ram Sene and a few Hindutva outfits are trying to scuttle a work which is aimed at providing food at affordable cost to the poor.

Addressing presspersons along with office-bearers of various Dalit organisations in Hubballi on Monday, Gurunath Ullikashi of Samata Sena said that communal organisations are unnecessarily trying to create problems by raking up the issue of constructing Indira canteen by utilising the land of a graveyard on Mantur Road in Hubballi.

Mr. Ullikashi said that Hindutva outfits have been trying to misuse Dalits and members of backward classes for fulfilling their vested interests and in Hubballi, they have raked up an issue for creating problems in society. What is worse is that they have chosen a project which is aimed at providing food at affordable price to all for the purpose, he added.

He said that although the project of building Indira canteen on the land belonging to a graveyard on Mantur Road has been taken up on the insistence of local residents, members of the Hindutva outfits are trying to unnecessarily create problems. They have also threatened to demolish the structure under construction, he added.

Mr. Ullikashi said that apart from creating problems and causing social disturbance, Sri Ram Sene has not done anything good for society.

The opposition to Indira canteen itself proves that these Hindutva outfits are not interested in feeding Dalits and backward classes, he claimed. Instead, they want to create problems and thus, deprive the oppressed classes of access to food at affordable prices, he said.

He said that the Samata Sena and other Dalit organisations will support the move to build Indira canteen on the land of Mantur graveyard and urged the administration not to yield to the pressure tactics of the Hindutva outfits to stop the project.

Prabhu Prabhakar, Devendrappa Itagi, Srinivas Beladadi, Sham Jadhav, Premanath Chikkatumbal and others were present.

