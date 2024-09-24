ADVERTISEMENT

Samata Sena condemns Hindutva outfits for opposing canteen coming up on graveyard land in Hubballi

Published - September 24, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The sena says that the project is being taken up on the land belonging to a graveyard on Mantur Road on the insistence of local residents

The Hindu Bureau

Samata Sena and a federation of various Dalit organisations and associations have alleged that Sri Ram Sene and a few Hindutva outfits are trying to scuttle a work which is aimed at providing food at affordable cost to the poor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons along with office-bearers of various Dalit organisations in Hubballi on Monday, Gurunath Ullikashi of Samata Sena said that communal organisations are unnecessarily trying to create problems by raking up the issue of constructing Indira canteen by utilising the land of a graveyard on Mantur Road in Hubballi.

Mr. Ullikashi said that Hindutva outfits have been trying to misuse Dalits and members of backward classes for fulfilling their vested interests and in Hubballi, they have raked up an issue for creating problems in society. What is worse is that they have chosen a project which is aimed at providing food at affordable price to all for the purpose, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that although the project of building Indira canteen on the land belonging to a graveyard on Mantur Road has been taken up on the insistence of local residents, members of the Hindutva outfits are trying to unnecessarily create problems. They have also threatened to demolish the structure under construction, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ullikashi said that apart from creating problems and causing social disturbance, Sri Ram Sene has not done anything good for society.

The opposition to Indira canteen itself proves that these Hindutva outfits are not interested in feeding Dalits and backward classes, he claimed. Instead, they want to create problems and thus, deprive the oppressed classes of access to food at affordable prices, he said.

He said that the Samata Sena and other Dalit organisations will support the move to build Indira canteen on the land of Mantur graveyard and urged the administration not to yield to the pressure tactics of the Hindutva outfits to stop the project.

Prabhu Prabhakar, Devendrappa Itagi, Srinivas Beladadi, Sham Jadhav, Premanath Chikkatumbal and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US