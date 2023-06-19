Samana Manaskara Okkoota urges Centre to provide rice to Karnataka

June 19, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Samana Manaskara Okkoota – Karnataka on Monday condemned the Union government’s attempts to politicise rice supply for the State government’s Anna Bhagya scheme by refusing to release the excess rice request submitted by the State.

In a release, it urged the Centreto respond in accordance with the federal principles of the Constitution, and immediately release the essential rice to Karnataka. It said that the State’s request has been denied despite having 185.58 lakh tonnes of grains in the FCI godowns. “The Centre should have congratulated Karnataka government for taking the first step towards making India hunger-free under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal II. Currently, estimated 30% of global population suffer from severe food insecurity. The Covid-19 crisis has further increased the problem,” the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.