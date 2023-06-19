HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samana Manaskara Okkoota urges Centre to provide rice to Karnataka

June 19, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Samana Manaskara Okkoota – Karnataka on Monday condemned the Union government’s attempts to politicise rice supply for the State government’s Anna Bhagya scheme by refusing to release the excess rice request submitted by the State.

In a release, it urged the Centreto respond in accordance with the federal principles of the Constitution, and immediately release the essential rice to Karnataka. It said that the State’s request has been denied despite having 185.58 lakh tonnes of grains in the FCI godowns. “The Centre should have congratulated Karnataka government for taking the first step towards making India hunger-free under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal II. Currently, estimated 30% of global population suffer from severe food insecurity. The Covid-19 crisis has further increased the problem,” the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.