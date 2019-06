Rajshekhar B. Patil, Yadgir in-charge and Mines and Geology Minister, inaugurated the Samagra Krishi Abhiyan here on Saturday.

He directed officials of the Agriculture Department to inform farmers about the latest improvements in technology to improve products and make agriculture a more profitable sector.

Under this programme, campaigns will be conducted in hobli centres from June 15 to 18 and eight vehicles will be used to distribute information to reach farmers.