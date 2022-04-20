Salesman arrested for harassing woman on flight

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police on Tuesday arrested a male passenger for sexually harassing the woman sitting next to him on a Bengaluru-bound flight from Chennai. The male passenger has been identified as Krishnan B., 30, a salesman from Chennai

In her statement, the woman said that Krisnhan groped her repeatedly despite her objecting to his behaviour. When he refused to heed her warnings, she alerted the flight attendants on duty. “A couple who was on the flight witnessed the man groping the woman and complained to the crew as well,” said a police officer.

The woman was given a different seat and the accused was handed over to the security officials as soon as the flight landed at KIA. Based on the complaint lodged by the passenger, Krishnan has been arrested and remanded into judicial custody.