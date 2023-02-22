Sales officer of mobile store arrested for stealing phones

February 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Byatarayanapura police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old sales officer who was allegedly stealing phones from the mobile store he was working in.

Based on a complaint from the company manager, Maqbool Ahmed, the police arrested Rajesh Mani and seized 64 brand new phones worth ₹6.4 lakh, which he was stealing for some time.

The accused would steal the new phones from the godown of the shop and sell it to his contacts at cheaper prices. The incident came to light when Mr. Ahmed checked the stock verification to find many unboxed pieces of mobile phones of many brands missing. He checked the CCTV to find Rajesh behind the theft and complained to the police. The accused has been arrested under theft and remanded in judicial custody.