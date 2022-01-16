Sales executive from Karnataka booked for visiting Yemen

Bengaluru

16 January 2022 20:12 IST

A sales executive who visited Yemen while working in Saudi Arabia was caught when he landed at Kempegowda International Airport on January 14. When they checked his passport and documents, immigration officials saw that while he had arrived from Sharjah, he had visited Yemen for a week. He took an exit visa from Yemen via Sharjah to come to Bengaluru, said the police.

“Inquiries revealed that Irfan Khan hails from Chikkamagaluru and worked as a sales executive for a motor company in Riyadh. Using his residential permit, he travelled to a border town in Yemen for work. However, due to emergency curfew there, Irfan was stranded and forced to stay back in the town for a week,” the police added.

Later, with the help of a local, he managed to get an exit visa and returned to Bengaluru. The airport police questioned Irfan and recorded his statement for further investigation. A case has been booked.

Indians have been banned from travelling to Yemen by the Union Government.