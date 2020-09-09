Saleem Ahmed to visit DK on Saturday

Mangaluru

09 September 2020 22:53 IST

The working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Saleem Ahmed, will tour Dakshina Kannada on September 12. He will visit Sullia at 10 a.m., Puttur in the noon, and Bantwal at 2 p.m.

Mr. Ahmed will visit some houses with party workers. Later, he will participate in a meeting of the party’s district unit office-bearers in the Congress office at Mallikatta in the city at 4 p.m., according to K. Harish Kumar, MLC and president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee.

