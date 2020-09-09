Karnataka

Saleem Ahmed to visit DK on Saturday

The working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Saleem Ahmed, will tour Dakshina Kannada on September 12. He will visit Sullia at 10 a.m., Puttur in the noon, and Bantwal at 2 p.m.

Mr. Ahmed will visit some houses with party workers. Later, he will participate in a meeting of the party’s district unit office-bearers in the Congress office at Mallikatta in the city at 4 p.m., according to K. Harish Kumar, MLC and president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2020 10:54:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/saleem-ahmed-to-visit-dk-on-saturday/article32565160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story