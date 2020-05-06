Sale of seed potato from May 8

The sale of seed potatoes will begin at the industrial area on the outskirts of Hassan city on May 8. The district administration decided to put up stalls in the area where cold storage units are located instead of the APMC market in the city to avoid congestion.

This was decided in a meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner R. Girish in Hassan on Tuesday. Potato merchants, representatives of farmers’ organisations, people’s representatives of APMC and officers attended the meeting. The DC said the officers should ensure social distancing at the place and farmers should also cooperate with the authorities. The officers have to keep an eye on trucks that carry seed potatoes from areas which had been considered as COVID-19 hotspots. Referring to allegations of merchants selling inferior quality seed potatoes, the DC directed the officers to form teams to check such activities and take action. The merchants would be allowed to sell only those tested by the experts, he said.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda said since the sale of seed potatoes would be held at the industrial area, the farmers need not enter the city. They could go to the industrial area straight and purchase the seed potatoes. The merchants have to put up make-shift tents and keep samples of seed potatoes for display. The farmers would choose the best among the samples and purchase them, he said.

Senior officers of the Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department and Agriculture Marketing were present at the meeting.