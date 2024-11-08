ADVERTISEMENT

Sale of liquor banned in parts of Maddur and Malavalli taluk for Channapatna bypolls

Updated - November 08, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sale of liquor has been banned in parts of Maddur and Malavalli taluks of Mandya district from 5 p.m. of November 11 to midnight of November 13 in view of the bypolls to the Legislative Assembly in adjoining Channapatna constituency.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar has issued orders to close all liquor shops, bars, restaurants, and clubs in Maddur and Malavalli taluks situated within a distance of 5 km from the borders of Ramanagaram district.

Declaring the period between 5 p.m. of November 11 to midnight of November 13 as “dry days”, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the closure of all liquor manufacturing units in the area while banning the sale, distribution, transportation and stocking of liquor during the “dry days”.

The decision to ban sale of liquor in parts of Maddur and Malavalli taluk of Mandya district follows a request to the effect from Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagaram district to prevent any untoward incident, maintain law and order and to ensure free and fair polling during the byelections to Channapatna assembly constituency scheduled for November 13.

