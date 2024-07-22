Sale of land transferred to CM’s wife is legal; BJP orchestrating false complaints: KPCC spokesperson

Contending that there was no illegality in the sale of the three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare in Mysuru before it was transferred to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvati, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana accused the BJP leaders of orchestrating the submission of “false” complaints by the descendants of the original owner of the land.

After a grandson of the original owner of the land identified as Manjunathaswamy turned up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Saturday, accompanied by BJP leaders, and submitted a petition, Mr. Lakshmana released the copy of a letter signed by the grandson and his other relatives and submitted to the Tahsildar consenting to the transfer of the khatha of the land to his uncle Devaraju, who had later sold the land to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy in 2004.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Lakshmana said transfer of the khatha to Mr. Devaraju’s name was given effect to as per law only after no objections came till the date fixed for the same and after the two elder sons of the original landowner Ninga – Mr. Mallaiah and Mr. Myralaiah – and their families had consented to the transfer of the khatha in the name of Ninga’s youngest son Devaraju.

The official documents pertaining to the land transaction prove that the complaint submitted by the grandson of the original owner had been “sponsored” by the BJP leaders. Referring to the presence of BJP leaders N. Mahesh and L. Nagendra with Mr. Manjunathaswamy while submitting the complaint, Mr. Lakshmana said the BJP leaders were only trying to “tarnish” the image of Mr. Siddaramaiah and “creating lies” to mislead the general public.

Referring to Mr. Mahesh’s claim that Ninga had bought the land in 1935, Mr. Lakshmana said the BJP leader had misread 1985 as 1935 in a hurry to level false accusations against Mr. Siddaramaiah. “I have the documents. The land was purchased by Ninga in 1985 and not 1935 as Mr. Mahesh had claimed,” he said.

Mr. Lakshmana also released documents pertaining to the purchase of a 50x80 feet MUDA site purportedly by a relative of BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra from the 9,800 sq ft of land allotted to land loser Kamalamma under the 50:50 ratio scheme in 2022 during the BJP regime in the State. He questioned the BJP leader’s role in the allotment as MUDA records claimed that the original documents pertaining to the acquisition of Kamalamma’s records were not found.

Similarly, the Congress leader raised questions over allotment of 19 sites to another person by MUDA. He asked Mr. Vijayendra and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy to come forward and identify the beneficiary of the allotment of the MUDA sites.

Clarification

Seeking to clarify Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the three acres and 16 acres of land belonging to Ms. Parvati had been earlier denotified in 1998 in the name of a deceased person, Mr. Lakshmana said Ninga’s son, who was the khatha holder, had submitted an application to the officials to carry out the denotification in the name of the original owner as the preliminary notification had been issued in his name (Ninga).

Also, he sought to make it clear that the gazette notification relating to the denotification does not bear the name of the owner of the land. “The denotification of a piece of land is always carried out on the survey number,” he said.