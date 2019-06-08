Sale of land absolutely legal: JSW chairman

Responding to the ongoing controversy over the State government selling over 3,600 acres of land to JSW Steel, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal said the deal was “absolutely legal”.

Speaking to media representatives in Vidyanagar at Sandur taluk, Ballari district, Mr. Jindal expressed unhappiness over what he called “dragging industry into politics”.

“Everything has been as per the legal framework... As the chairman, I can say that JSW Steel will not do anything that is illegal or disadvantageous to Karnataka and its people,” he said.

When asked about the questions being raised about the deal, Mr. Jindal said it was “part of politics”.

“Some factions within the party and outside are discussing and fighting. They are dragging industry into it and that is unfortunate. I don’t know how many legislators are in the State. But, some are raising the issue. It is the beauty of democracy that people can raise an issue and go against the administration. There are counter-measures and people will reply. We cannot say that everything is run by politicians. There are bureaucrats and the legal system. We cannot say that one person will decide to give or not to give. It is decided in a process,” he said.