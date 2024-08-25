ADVERTISEMENT

Sale of govt. land to JSW Steel questioned

Published - August 25, 2024 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A.H.Vishwanath, MLC, questioned sale of government land at throwaway price to JSW Steel, in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Questioning the State Cabinet’s decision to sell 3,666 acres of government land to JSW Steel Ltd., A.H. Vishwanath, MLC A.H. Vishwanath dubbed the move as “anti-people” in nature.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday Mr. Vishwanath, said the value of the land could not be assessed as it was mineral-rich and belonged to the State and its people, and selling the land at such a throwaway price would cause colossal loss to the state exchequer. Mr. Vishwanath said the issue should be placed before the cabinet joint select committee before taking any decision

He said the law department had suggested in 2017 that the sale of land should be considered and a price fixed only after computing and assessing the value of the minerals but the government has ignored it.  

Referring to ₹62 crore sought by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for 14 sites allotted by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mr. Vishwanath questioned how 3666 acres of could be sold for a little over ₹52 crore.

