Sale of chicken resumes in Mysuru

The sale of chicken resumed in Mysuru on Friday after a gap of more than two weeks.

A statement issued by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) said sale will be allowed for three days a week – on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays – between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sale of chicken and poultry products had been banned in Mysuru ever since bird flu was confirmed by the authorities on March 16. But, the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department had submitted a report to the authorities on March 28 stating that no instances of bird flu had been found.

After the district administration announced on Thursday that sale of chicken is permitted, a large number of people flocked to the chicken stalls across the city on Friday. Skinless chicken was sold for ₹150-160 per kg, and chicken with skin, ₹110-120 per kg.

Meanwhile, mutton shops remained closed on Friday after the district administration fixed the maximum price for a kg at ₹500. Ever since the chicken stalls had closed the price of mutton had risen to ₹700 per kg from ₹580. The mutton merchants claimed that they are unable to sell at ₹500 a kg.