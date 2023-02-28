Salary revision once interim report comes, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

February 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government will announce the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations once an interim report of the commission is received, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The Pay Commission is working on the various proposals to be submitted as per which salaries of government employees will be revised. “We are waiting for the interim report,” he said.

“We have already set aside enough funds for this. Once the interim report is announced, the revised wage structure will follow,” he said.

He told journalists that he will speak to the members of the commission to give a status update and urge them to submit the interim report at the earliest.