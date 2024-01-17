GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salary revision after receiving commission’s report: Siddaramaiah

January 17, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the government would decide on the revision of government employees’ salaries after receiving the recommendation from the Seventh Pay Commission.

He was speaking after meeting a delegation of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, led by its president Shadakahari.

The Chief Minister said it had been 12 months since the commission was instituted and the deadline for submission of its report had been extended till March.

The delegation urged the government to receive the report and announce the revision before the parliamentary polls are announced. It also urged the Chief Minister to scrap the National Pension Scheme and move all those under the NPS to the Old Pension Scheme. Besides, the delegation urged the Chief Minister to implement the free medical facility to the government employees and their family members.

