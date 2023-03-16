ADVERTISEMENT

Salary of Escoms, KPCL staff to go up by 20% from next month

March 16, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the upward revision of the pay scale of the Karnataka government employees, the Energy Department has decided to increase the pay scale of all employees of electricity supply companies (Escoms) and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited by 20% from April 2023.

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, in his signed note, said it was decided at a meeting held on March 14, 2023, that the salaries of employees of KPTCL and Escoms would be increased. Later, the decision was also brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The ruling BJP government had already hiked its employees’ salaries by 17%, which would come into effect from next month. ₹7,246.85 crore has been set aside for providing an interim hike, which includes salary and pensions.

