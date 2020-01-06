Salaries of 20% National Health Mission contract staff slashed

At least 20% of the nearly 23,000 outsourced and contractual National Health Mission (NHM) staff in the State will see a reduction, in some cases drastic, in their pay scale two years after it was hiked. This is apparently because the Government of India has found late in the day that the hike was “not scientifically done”.

As most contract and outsourced staff with similar profiles under different programmes of NHM get different salaries, the State Health Department had rationalised the salaries in 2017 to bring parity among them.

For example, a nurse outsourced under Reproductive Child Health (RCH) unit was paid lesser than a nurse in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). Similarly, a social worker with a degree in social work was drawing a lesser salary than a colleague with a degree in psychology. Apart from this, the staff also got the mandatory 5% annual increment.

Now, following directions from the Centre, the State officials have restructured the salaries. This is what has resulted in reduction in salaries in about 20% of the staff.

Confirming this development, NHM Mission Director Ramachandran R. told The Hindu that the previous rationalisation was not proper. “This was pointed out by the Government of India during the Supplementary Action Plan approval in September. Following this, the Centre also issued revised guidelines for cadre-wise salary structure. I learnt about this in mid-December when I took over as Mission Director. This discrepancy had to be set right and the December salaries will be paid as per the new guidelines,” he said. A State team is now in New Delhi getting the annual action plan approved and there could be further adjustments.

Mr. Ramachandran admitted that following the fresh restructuring, around 20% of contractual and outsourced staff would get lesser salaries. Of the rest, while some may get a hike, others may draw the same salary. “We have already intimated the staff about the revised salaries,” he said. He said if the fresh restructuring has drastically affected anyone, he was open to hearing their grievances.

Meanwhile, many staff members are shocked and livid over the fact that they will get even lesser than the meagre salary they are currently drawing.

A social worker in the mental health unit, who was drawing ₹27,563 after the rationalisation in 2017, will get ₹16,044 after the restructuring. A ward assistant, who drew ₹11,025, will now get ₹5,700. Similarly, a record keeper, will get ₹8,684 against the previous pay of ₹12,800.

“The current pay of contract employees is meagre and half of what permanent employees draw. When we have been demanding pay parity with permanent staff, this new development comes as a shocker,” said Vasu H.V., president of Karnataka State Government Contract Employees’ Federation.

What is NHM?

The National Health Mission was launched in 2013 after the National Rural Health Mission, launched in 2005, was brought under it. NHM had an added component of National Urban Health Mission. NHM administers and funds more than 10 programmes—National Vector Borne Disease Control programme (NVBDCP), Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP), Reproductive Child Health, National Programme for Control of Blindness, National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme, National Leprosy Eradication Programme, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, National Mental Health Programme, Non-communicable Disease Control Programme, Programme for Prevention and Management of Burn Injuries and National Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child and Adolescent Health. Doctors, pharmacists, nursing staff, data entry operators, ward assistants, record keepers and social workers among other are part of the 23,000 contract and outsourced staff.