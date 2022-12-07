Salaries for Namma Clinic doctors will be enhanced: Health Minister Sudhakar

December 07, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Concerned over the poor response from doctors for postings in the soon-to-be-launched Namma Clinics, the State Health Department is now working out modalities on increasing the remuneration either in the form of salaries or incentives, said State Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

In an interview with The Hindu, the Minister said there is a disparity in doctors’ pay scale in other government facilities and Namma Clinics because the latter is under a national programme. Of the 438 Namma Clinics planned, the State is all set to launch 100 clinics in rural areas on December 14. The plan is to open 100 of the 243 clinics being set up in Bengaluru in the first week of January and the remaining by the end of January.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

How many posts of doctors have been filled so far? What is the plan to attract more doctors?

Most of the positions of doctors at the district level have been filled. The issue is only in Bengaluru, and we have been able to recruit doctors only for 160 of the 243 clinics here so far. Earlier, we had offered a salary of ₹35,000 but now we have increased it to ₹43,000. We are working out modalities to further enhance the remuneration (either salaries or incentives) with State funds. Although this is a national programme, the State will bear the additional expenditure, and we are confident of filling all the posts by next month. I appeal to young doctors to not just consider the monetary aspect.There is so much experience and job satisfaction that you can get.

Do we need Namma Clinics when the existing Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) are languishing?

Healthcare needs and aspirations of urban residents are different from those in rural areas. The current strategy of relying on outreach teams of ANMs and ASHAs alone to provide selective services is not sufficient. State experiences demonstrate that provision of health care services by trained service providers from facilities closer to poorer and vulnerable urban areas is more effective. So, one Namma Clinic will be established for uncovered urban population of 15,000-20,000.

How different will these clinics be from the existing UPHCs?

The UPHCs are designed to deal with around 50,000 patients and are located far away from each other. The objective of Namma Clinics is to decentralise the availability of comprehensive primary health care services and reduce the burden on secondary and tertiary care facilities. Preliminary screening will be done at these clinics and only those cases requiring secondary and tertiary care will be referred to higher centres.”

Shortage of specialists has been a perennial problem in the government facilities. How will you ensure there is no shortage in these clinics?

Each Namma Clinic will be linked to the nearest district hospital/ medical college for specialist services and free referral transport facility will be provided for secondary and tertiary care services on priority. Tele- consultation services will also be provided at these clinics. As far as recruitment of doctors is concerned, our government has recruited in historic numbers despite the pandemic. In the last 3 years 2,053 doctors have been appointed to various vacant positions in Health and Medical Education Departments. Overall, we have recruited 4,000 doctors during the pandemic, including the direct recruitment of 1,750 doctors.