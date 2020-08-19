Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section can accommodate more trains from October

Railways positive to the demand for overnight express from Bengaluru to Karwar via Mysuru

More number of passenger trains may be expected to run between coastal Karnataka and regions above the Western Ghats including Bengaluru as the South Western Railway was in the process of augmenting train handling capacity on Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur Ghat section.

Responding to a query during a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, Aparna Garg, said improvement of signalling that was undertaken in June would get completed by September end in the Ghat section. This would facilitate crossing of trains at Kadagaravalli and Yedakumari stations in the Ghat stretch, which hitherto was not permitted.

Thus, as many as 20 trains could be operated in a span of 24 hours as against the present 13 trains, Ms. Garg said. She, however, did not give a specific answer as to whether more passenger trains would be operated on the section. The Hassan-Mangalore Rail Development Corporation that executed the gauge conversion work between Hassan and Mangaluru has the say in operation of trains and it preferred goods trains over passenger trains for income.

Installing state-of-the-art signalling work was undertaken with funds made available by HMRDC at a cost of ₹5.3 crore and after being sanctioned by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the last budget.

The Division was positive to the demand for introduction of a daily overnight express train between Bengaluru and Karwar/Madgaon via Mysuru to reintroduce the lost connectivity between Mysuru region and coastal areas after the cancellation of the existing service.

Responding to another query, Ms. Garg said the Railway Board may consider the demand after resumption of normal train services and after the introduction of the proposed Zero Timetable.

Regarding operation of a special train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru/Karwar during the current lockdown scenario, Ms. Garg said the Division would take up the matter with the Board. However, she said, present operation of special trains was not encouraging as the occupancy rate was just 30%.