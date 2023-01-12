Sakleshpur RFO suspended

January 12, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Hassan

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Raj Kishore Singh, has suspended Sakleshpur Range Forest Officer S.L. Shilpa on charges of dereliction of duty. The PCCF suspended her on Tuesday (January 10), pending departmental inquiry.

The suspension order was issued on the recommendation of the Chief Conservator of Forests of Hassan Circle. The order stated that the officer failed to discipline her subordinates, failed to achieve financial progress and also failed to handle the man-animal conflict in the range.