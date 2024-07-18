Sakleshpur farmer injured in elephant attack, dies in Bengaluru hospital

A 62-year-old farmer, who was injured in an elephant attack in June, succumbed in a hospital in Bengaluru on July 18.

Divakar Shetty was attacked by an elephant on June 13 on his farm at Vatehalli in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka. After preliminary treatment in Hassan, he was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Sakleshpur and Alur taluks in Hassan district are part of the Western Ghats that is home to wild elephants. In the last 10 years, more than 90 persons have lost their lives in elephant attacks in the district.

