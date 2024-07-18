GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sakleshpur farmer injured in elephant attack, dies in Bengaluru hospital

Divakar Shetty was injured in an elephant attack on June 13

Published - July 18, 2024 12:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A wild elephant was spotted on NH 75, near Kollahalli in Sakleshpur taluk in Karnataka, on May 18, 2023. Sakleshpur and Alur taluks in Hassan district are part of the Western Ghats that is home to wild elephants.

A wild elephant was spotted on NH 75, near Kollahalli in Sakleshpur taluk in Karnataka, on May 18, 2023. Sakleshpur and Alur taluks in Hassan district are part of the Western Ghats that is home to wild elephants. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A 62-year-old farmer, who was injured in an elephant attack in June, succumbed in a hospital in Bengaluru on July 18.

Divakar Shetty was attacked by an elephant on June 13 on his farm at Vatehalli in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka. After preliminary treatment in Hassan, he was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Sakleshpur and Alur taluks in Hassan district are part of the Western Ghats that is home to wild elephants. In the last 10 years, more than 90 persons have lost their lives in elephant attacks in the district.

