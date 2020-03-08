Sakleshpur farm land for forests?

Hassan

08 March 2020 08:07 IST

Aim is to mitigate human-elephant conflict: Prajwal

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has asked the Hassan district administration to submit a proposal to the State government seeking expansion of forest cover by taking over agriculture land from farmers willing to offer their land, to mitigate human-elephant conflict in Sakleshpur taluk.

He gave this instruction in a meeting with officers and elected representatives at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday. As many as 416 farmers have given consent to part with their total land of 3,355 acres spread over eight villages of Hettur hobli to expand the forest cover. They have been demanding government takeover of the land for a suitable compensation, suggesting that such a move would help address the elephant menace.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna said many farmers had suffered a lot because of elephant menace. Their estates had been damaged repeatedly. A delegation would be taken to Delhi to meet Ministers concerned so that the problem could be resolved.

Advertising

Advertising

The proposal would be limited to eight villages – Mankanahalli, Arani, Yedakumari, Bajimane Estate, Balehalla, Bettakumari, Boranamane and Yettanahalla. “The governments at the Centre and State should appreciate the gesture shown by the farmers and provide them relief”, he said.

Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy said the farmers in the elephant-affected areas had been suffering loss over the years. The government should provide them proper relief.