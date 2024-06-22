GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest two over murder in Chikkamagaluru district

Updated - June 22, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The investigation into the death of a person, which was registered as an unnatural death report on June 16, has prompted Sakharayapatna Police in Chikkamagaluru district to term it a murder and arrest the two, including the wife of the deceased.

Jayanna, 38, of Dodda Beeranahalli near Sakharayapatna was found dead on June 16. His wife, Shruthi, told the police that her husband was suffering from stomach pain and had died on the way to the hospital.

Sakharayapatna PSI P. Kiran Kumar, during the investigation, found it fishy. He interrogated Shruthi and her friend Kiran Kumar, also a resident of Dodda Beeranahalli. It was revealed that Shruthi and Kiran Kumar had a relationship, and they were worried as Jayanna had learnt about it.

They hatched a conspiracy to murder him. The two fed Jayanna poison and later strangulated him to death on the way to the hospital. The accused tried to project it as a natural death in the village.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe informed the media that the two accused had been arrested. He also conveyed his appreciation for the police for cracking the case.

