ADVERTISEMENT

Sakaleshpur police arrest two

June 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Sakaleshpur police arrested two people on Wednesday on charges of killing a buffalo by gunshot at Kyamanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan.

The arrested are Mohammed, 52, and Abdul Khadar, 67, of Kyamanahalli. The accused allegedly killed a buffalo, belonging to Dayanidhi of Kyamanahalli and took it away for slaughtering purposes. Based on the complaint filed by Dayanidhi, the police registered the case under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act, 2020, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US