Sakaleshpur police arrest two

June 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Sakaleshpur police arrested two people on Wednesday on charges of killing a buffalo by gunshot at Kyamanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan.

The arrested are Mohammed, 52, and Abdul Khadar, 67, of Kyamanahalli. The accused allegedly killed a buffalo, belonging to Dayanidhi of Kyamanahalli and took it away for slaughtering purposes. Based on the complaint filed by Dayanidhi, the police registered the case under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act, 2020, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

