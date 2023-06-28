HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sakaleshpur police arrest two

June 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Sakaleshpur police arrested two people on Wednesday on charges of killing a buffalo by gunshot at Kyamanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan.

The arrested are Mohammed, 52, and Abdul Khadar, 67, of Kyamanahalli. The accused allegedly killed a buffalo, belonging to Dayanidhi of Kyamanahalli and took it away for slaughtering purposes. Based on the complaint filed by Dayanidhi, the police registered the case under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act, 2020, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.