Sakaleshpur municipal workers dump municipal waste in front of a house as a mark of protest

A resident of the town allegedly scolded a municipal worker for advising him against dumping waste in open places

January 17, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal workers of Sakaleshpur staged a protest by dumping municipal waste in front of a house, taking serious objection to the conduct of the house owner on January 17, 2024.

Municipal workers of Sakaleshpur staged a protest by dumping municipal waste in front of a house, taking serious objection to the conduct of the house owner on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The municipal workers of Sakaleshpur Town Municipal Council dumped waste in front of a house in the town on Wednesday, January 17, as a mark of protest against the house owner for allegedly scolding a municipal worker, who had asked the former not to throw waste by the roadside.

A resident of the town took serious exception to a municipal worker’s advice and proceeded to scold her using abusive language.

A resident of the town took serious exception to a municipal worker’s advice and proceeded to scold her using abusive language. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Abhi, a resident, threw municipal waste at a spot in front of his house when the municipal workers were busy cleaning the street. Mala, a worker who was on the job near the house, took objection to his conduct and told him not to dispose waste by the roadside. Instead, she asked him to make better use of the waste collection vehicles introduced by the municipal council. Taking serious exception to the lady’s advice, the resident allegedly scolded her in foul language.

Following the incident, municipal workers gathered and dumped waste in front of Mr. Abhi’s house as a mark of protest. They condemned his behaviour and demanded proper action. Later, however, they withdrew the protest after a few residents of the locality intervened and convinced the workers to end the protest.

