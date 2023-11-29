Sakala records 100% disposal of applications in one month in Kalaburagi

November 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

November saw 100% disposal of applications under Sakala Yojana in Kalaburagi district. The Sakala Yojana aims to provide government services to the public within a stipulated period.

As per the Karnataka Sakala Services Act, 1,181 services in over 100 departments are provided to citizens within a stipulated period.

Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum has said that the application disposal rate was 82.54% in June this year. However, out of 1,02,002 applications submitted in November, 1,07,011 applications have been disposed of, for 100.34% achievement.

Under Sakala Yojana, the district received 7,23,259 applications during the last six months (June to November) of which 7,25,716 applications have been disposed of.

According to Ms. Tarannum, the Revenue Department, responsible for issuing caste certificates, income certificates, residence certificates and pension-related services, has achieved a disposal rate of 100.71%.

The Atalji Janasnehi Kendra across the district played a crucial role in efficiently processing applications, achieving an average progress rate of 96.87% in the last six months.

Disposal of transfer applications for agricultural land based on registered documents increased from 30 days to seven days and for those based on unregistered documents, it has reduced from 30 days to 15 days.

A total of 12,435 out of the 12,818 transfer applications based on registered documents and 5,741 out of 5,196 applications for unregistered documents have been disposed of in the last seven months (May to November).

The district administration has taken steps to curb encroachments upon government land and land allotted to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, flagging 3,574 PTCLs (Possession, Tenancy, Cultivation and Ownership) and 1,359 government land.

The district administration is making all-out efforts to convert undocumented settlements into revenue villages, with 353 revenue villages identified and 269 preliminary notifications and 153 final notifications issued.

In a bid to regularize houses built illegally on government land, the district administration has disposed of 13,304 out of the 14,558 applications in rural areas and 1,494 out of the 1,515 applications in urban areas, achieving progress rates of 91% and 98%, respectively.

