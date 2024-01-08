GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sajjan Jindal bats for setting up industrial parks near airports

January 08, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF) co-chairman and industrialist Sajjan Jindal suggested on Monday to set up industrial parks in regions that are about two hours drive from airports in the State.

He participated (virtually) in the first reconstituted IKF meeting chaired by Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil and opined setting up such industrial parks would facilitate attracting increased investment.

Why Karnataka stands out

Mr. Jindal said that being an industrialist residing in the State, he knew very well why Karnataka stands out as a preferred investment destination.

Responding to Mr. Sajjan’s suggestion, Mr. Patil said that the government also intended to set up industrial parks in an area of about 5,000-10,000 acres. To enable the operationalising of industries, plug-in facilities will be established in such parks, he added.

Confirmed investment

Investments of ₹55,000 crore have been confirmed in the present government and various proposals of about ₹40  crore to ₹1 lakh crore are in various stages of the process, Mr. Patil said.

It was also decided in the meeting to form sub-groups within IKF to focus on sectoral investment. The meeting reviewed key developments in the last months and deliberated on framing the roadmap for going forward.

IKF Directors Geetanjali Kirloskar of Kirloskar Systems, and Vijay Krishnan Venkateshan of Kenna Metals were present. One more Director, Ankith Fatehpuria of Zetworks participated online. Industries Department Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna and CEO C.T. Muddukumara were present.

