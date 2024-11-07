 />
Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrath Khaja Bande Nawaz Dargah Dr Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini passes away

As vice-president of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board and Chancellor of Khaja Banda Nawaz University, he played a vital role in promoting Islamic education and Sufi teachings

Published - November 07, 2024 12:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, Sajjada Nasheen of Khaja Bandanawaz Dargah and president of the KBN Education Society in Kalaburagi.

Dr. Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, Sajjada Nasheen of Khaja Bandanawaz Dargah and president of the KBN Education Society in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Dr Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini (79), the Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrath Khaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi, in Karnataka, passed away on November 6. His demise has cast a shadow of grief over his family members, followers and admirers across India. He leaves behind his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Dr Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini ably succeeded his illustrious father late Sajjada Nasheen Hazrath Syed Muhammad Al Hussaini in April 2007. 

Dr Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini did his Master of Arts in Islamic Studies from McGill University in Canada. He was awarded PhD from Belford University, USA for his research work.

He had brought significant changes in the Khaja Education Society since 2007 at the organisational, administrative and functional levels, and expanded the existing institutions. He was instrumental in establishing Khaja Bandanawaz Institute of Medical Sciences (KBNIMS) at Kalaburagi in 2000.

With sheer determination and perseverance, he established Khaja Bandanawaz University in August 2018. 

As vice-president of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board and Chancellor of Khaja Banda Nawaz University, he played a vital role in promoting Islamic education and Sufi teachings.

Besides his administrative skills, Dr Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini was known for his deep and scholarly understanding of Sufism. He was conferred the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award for excellence in education by the government of Karnataka in 2017.

His Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) is scheduled in the evening on November 7, followed by burial in the dargah premises.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and other political leaders expressed condolences over Dr Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini’s demise.

Published - November 07, 2024 12:54 pm IST

