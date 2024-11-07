Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah laid to rest with state honours

Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi, who passed away on Wednesday night, was buried with state honours at the Hazrat Khaja Bande Nawaz Dargah complex on Thursday evening.

The last rites were performed by his sons Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini and Syed Mustafa Hussaini and family members as per Islamic traditions, after the Janaza-ki-Namaz was offered at their residence.

The State Reserve Police gave a gun salute to the Sajjada Nasheen before the funeral on the dargah premises.

Dr. Hussaini was buried next to his father late Syed Shah Muhammad Al Hussaini’s grave.

Thousands of people from the district and other parts of State and neighbouring States paid their last respects to the Sajjada Nasheen.

The body on Thursday was kept for public homage at Dr. Hussaini’s residence located beside the Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah.

Prominent leaders, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, Naseer Hussain and C.M. Ibrahim, paid their last respects to the Sajjada Nasheen.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, MLA Allamprabhu Patil, former legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor, officials, including Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum, Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D., Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu, and people from all walks of life paid their last respects to the Sajjada Nasheen.

