Sait questions need for teaching Bhagavad Gita in schools
Former Minister and Congress leader Tanveer Sait on Saturday questioned the need for teaching Bhagavad Gita in schools.
Fielding queries from reporters, Mr. Sait, who had earlier served as Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said the BJP Government’s ‘communal’ politics will not serve the purpose of education.
The party, which fomented ‘communal’ trouble by raking up the hijab issue, was now further communalising the atmosphere in the State by proposing to introduce teaching of Bhagavad Gita in schools. Instead of espousing progressive ideals as a ruling party and controlling the State’s administration, the BJP was politicising every sphere of social life, he regretted.
