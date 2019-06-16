Sait criticises Pratap Simha for ‘mafia in MCC’ statement

Pratap Simha, Mysuru Lok Sabha MP, was criticised by former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait on Saturday for his remarks on the ‘mafia’ in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Earlier this week, Mr. Simha had accused senior councillors of taking away a major share of funds allocated to the civic body for works in their respective wards, leaving little for amenities in other wards of the MCC.

Mr. Simha had also attracted the ire of Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath after he claimed that the distribution of the Central funds allocated to the civic body was in the grip of a ‘mafia’, leading to discrepancies in allocation.

On Saturday, Mr. Sait trained his guns on the MP. “The MCC receives SFC grants from the State Finance Commission (SFC) and guidelines are in place for its use by the civic bodies. Mr. Pratap Simha, in his capacity as the MP, is also a member of the MCC. His party members are also in the MCC Council. Calling it a mafia is stupidity,” Mr. Sait said. “Mr. Pratap Simha has insulted the entire system. It is our tragedy. He has failed the expectations of the people,” he further said.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Simha had accused senior councillors of securing clearances for projects in their wards, leaving little for other important works like drinking water projects.

He had made the remarks after inspecting the works on the construction of a water tank in Vijayanagar earlier this week and even said he would write a letter to the MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram Sankar in this regard.