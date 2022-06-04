  Sait criticises Government’s ‘silence’ over Jamia Masjid row

Former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait criticised the BJP Government’s reported silence on the Jamia Masjid row.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said the State Government should immediately intervene and put an end to the unnecessary confusion sought to be created by certain Hindutva groups.

He said the State Government’s “silence” was contributing to the confusion on the issue.

Mr. Sait’s remarks come on a day when the VHP sought to take out a rally to Jamia Masjid and offer prayers, but the police imposed prohibitory orders and thwarted their efforts.

He said the Government should hold a meeting with officials of Archaeology Department and Wakf and put an end to the issue. The Government should also act sternly against the forces that were out to disturb peace in the society by provoking religious sentiments.

Mr. Sait, who is also the Chairperson of Tipu Sultan Wakf Estate that looks after the affairs of the Jamia Masjid, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monument, said he will soon convene a meeting of ASI officials to discuss the present situation.

Textbooks

Mr. Sait also found fault with the manner in which the State Government had handled the school textbook revision issue.

Recalling that the State Government had revised the textbooks during his tenure as Minister for Primary and Secondary Education under a committee headed by writer Baragur Ramchandrappa, Mr. Sait said Committee had set up 27 sub-committees comprising more than 170 members.

The textbooks from Class 1 to X were revised during the exercise without any kind of confusion that was presently gripping the State, he added.